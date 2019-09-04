Funds approved to build fire station in St Mary

Construction is expected to begin

soon on the new Port Maria fire station, in St Mary.

This follows Cabinet’s approval of a $217.5-million contract to Marshall Construction Company Limited.

Minister without Portfolio with responsibility for Education, Youth and Information, Karl Samuda, made the disclosure on Wednesday during a post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House in St Andrew.

“Cabinet has approved the long-awaited project, which will see the award by the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) for the construction of a fire station in Port Maria, St Mary,” he said.

Samuda said the project will include the construction of three single-storey structures to house firefighting equipment, engine bays, dormitories and administrative and training facilities.