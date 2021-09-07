Funeral director calls for changes at RGD

Funeral director calls for changes at RGDTuesday, September 07, 2021
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — President of the Jamaica Association of Certified Embalmers (JACE) and Funeral Directors Calvin Lyn is calling for changes to be made at the Registrar General's Department (RGD) for the agency to issue copies of a cause of death certificate.
According to Lyn, this will assist in making it easier for relatives of the deceased and funeral directors to do cremations.
“Why we ask that the authorities issue to us members of JACE, in particular, copies of the certificate of death issued by the doctor [is that] when relatives are going to cremate we need that cause of death certificate to show the medical officer of health for the parish,” said Lyn.
“When RGD — some offices — refuse to give the relatives the copy of that document, and say they are to apply for the formal death certificate, it takes days and weeks. It delays the process and makes it difficult for the relatives,” added Lyn.
He said obtaining the certificate would assist in treating different cases.
“We, as the funeral directors who are trained and can embalm, we want to have it so that we can know the type of fluid to use on the COVID cases, or the jaundice case, or the hepatitis case, because we know the type of fluid to use on each of these cases,” said Lyn.
“I use the opportunity to call on the powers that be, the RGD in particular, not to hold on to the certificate of the cause of death by denying to give a copy of same to the relatives of the deceased,” declared Lyn.
— Kasey Williams
