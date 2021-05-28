Funeral Saturday for teacher Nattallie Dawkins

THE memorial service for Nattallie Miranda Dawkins — the Clarendon teacher who was abducted March 30 at her home in Four Paths and a body believed to be hers later found in Sandy Bay — will be held Saturday at 11:00 am.

A family release said Dawkins, a Jehovah's Witness, spent the last 22 years teaching at Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in Clarendon and enjoyed sharing the Bible's message of hope with her neighbours.

“The Dawkins family conveys their appreciation to all who have reached out with their calls of encouragement, prayers, and other expressions of comfort and solidarity. Special thanks go to the men and women of the Jamaica Constabulary Force who worked tirelessly to find Nattallie. Additionally, the family is forever grateful to the Jamaica Teachers' Association, in particular President Jasford Gabriel, whose support has been outstanding.”

Due to COVID-19 protocols the memorial service will be held virtually and will be streamed live on a dedicated YouTube channel.