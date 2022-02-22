Further tightening

THE Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has announced that further monetary tightening is on the horizon to cauterize Jamaica's runaway dollar whilst bringing down the country's rising inflation rate.

BOJ Governor Richard Byles, who made the disclosure during his quarterly news briefing on Monday, admitted there is too much liquidity in the money market, which is contributing to the depreciation of the Jamaican currency.

To correct this instability, Governor Byles explained that the BOJ's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met last week and voted unanimously to increase the bank's policy rate by 150 bps to 4.00 per cent.

In addition to that, the central bank governor disclosed that, “the committee also decided to pursue stronger measures to contain Jamaican-dollar liquidity expansion and to maintain stability in the FX market”.

Some of these actions include issuing longer-tenure open market instruments, direct FX sales to the energy sector, and ensuring adherence to FX investment limits by regulated financial institutions.

He argued that these stronger policy actions should result in a tightening of liquidity, an improvement in the preference for Jamaican-dollar assets, and consequently greater stability in the FX market. It is hoped this will take some of the steam out of price increases.

Governor Byles indicated that the monetary tightening is also as a result of concerns over the prospects of earlier and stronger monetary policy tightening by our major trading partners, notably the United States.

The concern stems from the fact that such policy actions may result in capital outflows, which could cause pressure on the exchange rate if domestic monetary policy is not appropriately aligned.

Governor Byles was complimentary of the banking sector for not passing on to its customers the increase in policy rates in recent times, as well as adjustments made by the BOJ last December in the FX net open position (NOP) limits for deposit-taking institutions (DTIs) to support the fight against destabiliszing movements in the exchange rate.

According to the BOJ governor, “With these policy adjustments we noted that, while interest rates in the money markets have increased, banks remained relatively liquid and, for the most part, have not passed on the policy rate increases to their customers who hold deposits with them. This means that to the public, J$ assets/deposits have not become more attractive compared to US$ assets, leading to a preference for foreign assets and pressure on the foreign exchange market.”

On the wider economy Byles reported that economic activity and employment continue to rebound, inflows into the foreign exchange market are buoyant, and Jamaica's international reserves have remained strong. He pointed out that recent developments in domestic inflation and the outlook for inflation are, however, an ongoing source of concern for the BOJ.

Inflation concerns

These developments have prompted the central bank to pursue stronger measures to influence a return of inflation to the target of 4 to 6 per cent in the near term. The inflation rate for the 12 months leading up to January 2022, as released last Tuesday by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica, was 9.7 per cent.

This represents the sixth-successive month that inflation has been above the BOJ's target range of 4 to 6 per cent. The January 2022 out-turn mainly reflected high energy-related inflation, due to increases in electricity rates.

In addition, the prices for processed foods and services accelerated due to the continued lag and second-round impact of higher international grains and freight costs, which have been the principal contributors to rising inflation over the past few months.