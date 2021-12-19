Gabriela Morris pleased with work to unite PNP

For the youngest senator in the House of Representatives, Gabriela Morris is quite comfortable with the attempts being made by People's National Party (PNP) officials to achieve unity from within.

Divided, following two bruising contests to decide its leadership, the party has in recent weeks bridged the gap by appointing some officials not before receptive to the current inner circle management, to strategic positions.

For Morris, such action goes a big way in getting the organisation on solid ground to position itself for national leadership.

“I am happy, totally elated that the party is moving along the lines of unity,” she said. “The Opposition has to be ready, needs to be focused on its goal of holding the Government accountable and having a viable alternative for the people when they go to the polls and so I am happy to see that the leader, Mr Mark Golding, is taking deliberate steps to be on track with unity.

“I support the leader in all his endeavours and I think that now, more than ever, some of the factions that would have moved away are slowly coming back into the fold, and I am happy to see that.

“I had no doubt that it would happen, because that is the natural course of things – when you have a contest, people would have hard feelings, but eventually I know that for the greater good, factions will come together and the party will go from strength to strength,” Morris went further.

Many who first serve in the Senate often go on to being elected to serve as Members of Parliament, and for Morris, while not expressing an open desire, or plotting a path to that journey, she would be prepared for any opportunity that comes her way.

“I will go where I am needed. I will go where I can serve. For now, I am happy to be in the Senate and happy to be playing such an important role because, for me, it goes beyond the Senate. I was surprised to even receive so many requests to speak at schools, to speak at youth groups, so my work is taking me far outside the Senate and I am happy for that … happy to have those interactions with other young people. That's one of the most gratifying parts,” stated the Opposition spokesperson on youth and sport, who said that while she is not all-round versed with sport, she was getting the knack of it.

“I do love the area [of youth and sport], but I have to confess I am more comfortable with youth, although sports has grown on me, and I am urged on from a young age by my father being an avid sportsman,” the Montego Bay-born senator suggested.