Gag order placed on St Ann sexual assault case involving 13-year-old girl

Gag order placed on St Ann sexual assault case involving 13-year-old girlWednesday, May 19, 2021
BY JASON CROSS
AN order was issued in the St Ann Parish Court yesterday, barring any further public discourse on the sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl who initially reported that she had been buggered by two boys and three men in Golden Grove in the parish on April 26.
Kadiesh Fletcher, director of communications at the Courts Administration Division, told the Jamaica Observer that, based on the order, no further information could be provided on the case. If the position changes, she said the media would be alerted.
“There was an order made in court that there be no public discourse in relation to this case,” Fletcher told the Observer last night.
Yesterday, three of the accused tried to hide their faces as they were being led away from the court back to lock-up after being remanded in custody. Two of the accused had previously been granted bail.
On Friday, reports emerged that the alleged victim had changed her statement, claiming she had been vaginally penetrated and not buggered by all accused, as was initially reported.
Police had reported that on the day in question, the teenager went to stay with her grandmother in Golden Grove when her mother went to work.
Her grandmother was not at home so she went to a shop in the community via a shortcut.
It is alleged that she was accosted by the men, all known to her, then forced into an unfinished house where her clothes were removed. They allegedly took turns at sexually assaulting her.
