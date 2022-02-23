Gang factions signed peace treaty while Miller, Bryan were incarcerated

Andre “Blackman” Bryan, the alleged leader of the One Don faction of the St Catherine-based Klansman gang, from behind bars learnt of his crumbling empire, which not only saw his men turning away from him, but also signing a “peace” treaty with members from fierce rival Tesha Miller's faction of the criminal organisation.

The signing of the peace treaty which, according to Witness Number One, involved “politicians”, was for a “ceasefire” between men from the De La Vega area of Spanish Town, which was controlled by Miller, and Top Banks run by Bryan. Both men had been incarcerated at the time. Miller is presently serving life, while Bryan is being tried for a number of offences after being jailed in 2018.

The ceasefire, according to Witness Number One, meant “there would be no shooting or killing” between the rival gangsters.

The detail was contained in one of several phone calls played into the records of the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Tuesday in the ongoing trial of 33 alleged members of the gang now on trial. The recordings are among several which were turned over to the police by Witness Number One, a former gang member turned State witness, who secretly taped the conversations.

In the recordings the accused Fabian Johnson, alias Crocs, was heard egging on Bryan to exact revenge on an individual identified only as “Dudus”, who had turned against the gang. The vengeance they had recommended was for Dudus's family members to be killed.

“Big eediat dem. A yuh teach nuff a dem fi bad and si how dem a gwaan yah now, a yuh put dem pon di road and highlight dem, ennuh teacha,” Crocs grumbled.

According to Crocs, the accused Stephanie Christie, alias Mumma, had tipped him off that Dudus and his family had taken refuge in St Thomas. According to Crocs, the sisters of the man had been spotted by Christie at a stage show emerging from a yard.

“Yeah, it come in like a up deh, the bwoy have house up deh and one a di last time the gal a try distract mi and mek mi feel like a up a Red Hills him deh, ennuh,” Crocs was heard telling the people on the call.

“Wi can jerk up him from up deh so too, ennuh… yuh know wi still, some bwoy a go roun' di ting, wi still have fi mek dem bawl same way, mek dem know what time it is, no joke ting,” Crocs said.

“No joke a no joke, nah ramp with dem, no dawg,” Bryan was heard replying.

When Crocs responded, “Mad”, Bryan echoed, “A mad wi mad.”

According to Witness Number One, who was asked to explain what the conversation meant, Crocs was minded to murder family members of Dudus who was eventually killed on Red Hills Road in St Andrew. According to the witness, Dudus had been released from jail prior to being killed.

“Killing 'Dustman' family and making him bawl fi dem” was the plan Crocs also had for that particular individual, the court heard. He further advised his leader to follow the path of men from Denham Town by “investing” in the cocaine trade to bolster the gang's flagging finances.

In the meantime, the gangsters also chafed over the fact that, at one point, all visits for the then incarcerated Bryan and his brother Kevaughn Green had been halted for a month by prison authorities who had also raided Bryan's cell.

Christie, in her complaint, stated that, “not even wata” was being allowed into the prison where the two were being held, telling the call participants that clothing for Green had been rejected as well. She further theorised that someone from within the gang's ranks had been feeding the police with information.

“Mi jus' waah yuh come a road, yuh soon buss affa dat…a come yuh a come a road…a joke ting dem deh pon; it nah go nuh weh,” the so-called pastor said.

She, in the meantime, informed her supposed leader that she was in need of a place to live, saying she wanted to settle into a little space of her own, claiming she “couldn't tell when last mi cook a good Sunday dinner”.

The trial resumes tomorrow morning at 10:00.