Gang feuds behind Steer Town murders, say cops

OCHO RIOS, St Ann — The police are blaming gang feuds for a number of recent murders in the Steer Town section of this parish. There have been at least six killings reported in the area since the start of the year, making it St Ann's most crime-plagued community.

The latest victim is 26-year-old Tafari Sinclair, otherwise called ''Tukum'', from Steer Town.

A gunman killed him in broad daylight last Friday in the Dam Head area of the town, the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said.

“Reports are that, at 12:30 pm, Sinclair was along the roadway in his community when he was pounced upon by a lone gunman who opened gunfire at him. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” said the police report.

The community recorded its first murder on the evening of January 1 when a gunman shot dead 39-year-old groundsman Hussein Fletcher from Dam Head, Steer Town. Two other men with whom Fletcher was standing at his gate were wounded in the attack.

Three days later, a man armed with a gun invaded a house at Green Bay and shot 48-year-old cosmetologist Althea Gallimore, also called ''Nancy''. She succumbed to her wounds on January 22, the JCF said.

Another murder was committed on the morning of March 24, when a gunman killed 26-year-old taxi operator Rushane Scully. A man who was inside the Toyota Voxy motor bus driven by Scully was shot and wounded.

The police reported that a gunman also struck on the evening of May 6, killing 40-year-old boat captain Oswald Smith. At the time of the incident, Smith was sitting on a wall at his gate in Roaring River. Police later arrested and charged 28-year-old Devar Hickey from the same community in relation to that crime.

In another incident, gunmen shot and killed 55-year-old Dicoy Robinson, otherwise called Silent, on June 11. The crime transpired at Robinson's home in Roaring River.

Despite the spike in murders in Steer Town, St Ann has had fewer murders so far this year than last year. Up to August 12, the police had recorded 30 murders in the parish, compared to 43 for the corresponding period last year.