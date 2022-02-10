Gangster dead, guns seized in St James police-military operation

SALT SPRING, St James — The security forces have removed three more illegal firearms, including a high-powered rifle, from the hands of criminals during Wednesday morning's joint police-military operation in the tough Salt Spring community, which left an alleged top-tier member of the G-City gang dead.

The alleged gangster, Tevin Stewart, otherwise called “Peak”, of a Salt Spring, St James address, was shot and killed during a confrontation with members of the specialised operations team of the Jamaica Constabulary Force and the Jamaica Defence Force.

Reports are that about 5:00 am, a joint police-military team swooped down on the tough Salt Spring community where several members of the G-City gang, who are wanted by the St James Police, were targeted.

One M-16 assault rifle, two handguns and 60 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized during the early morning raid.

Commander of the St James Police Division Senior Superintendent (SSP) Vernon Ellis expressed that the police are determined to apprehend the gangsters creating mayhem in the parish.

“We are committed to pushing back against these gangsters who are heavily armed and intent on driving fear into our citizens across the nation. As we commit to holding the line between you the law abiding and these thugs, I ask that you continue to support us in the fight. Continue to help us to take back our country from these cowards who kill kids and armless people,” SSP Ellis told the Jamaica Observer.

The recovery of the firearms comes nearly one week after the police recovered 13 firearms, including 10 high-powered rifles seized in a gated community in Trelawny. A man was also shot and killed during a confrontation with the cops during the Trelawny operation.

Among the 10 high-powered rifles were two AK-47, three M-16s and five AR-15s. Two sub-machine guns and a pistol were included in the seized arsenal. The Trelawny police also said a woman was taken into custody in connection with the capture of the arms cache.

Meanwhile, as the investigation continues in the Salt Spring operation, the police are encouraging people to share information about guns, gangs and wanted men by calling their local police or Crime Stop at 311.

The St James police have recovered 40 illegal firearms in 40 days since 2022.

Last month, 20 illegal guns and 40 magazines were seized at the cargo section of the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay. Two individuals were reportedly taken into custody in connection with that find.

Last year the St James police recovered 126 illegal firearms, which was 10 more than 116 that were recovered in the previous year. Some 96 illegal firearms were also recovered by the St James police in 2019.

— Horace Hines