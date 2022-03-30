PHOTO: Ganja talks

Rohan Marley (second left), entrepreneur and son of late reggae icon Bob Marley, is in good spirits with (from left), Steve DeAngelo, a celebrated American cannabis business tycoon and reform activist; Douglas Gordon, founder of Canex & CEO of Silo Wellness; and Delano Seiveright, senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism who is also a board director of Jamaica's Cannabis Licensing Authority, at a one-day Canex Investment Summit in downtown Miami, Florida, last Thursday.