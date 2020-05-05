Ganja worth millions seized in Manchester

Police in Manchester on Monday (May 4) seized approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja.

Four persons—three men and a woman— have been taken into custody in connection with a drugs.

BUZZ understands at about 8:45 p.m., a joint police/military team carried out coordinated operations at two premises in the Spur Tree Hill area.

During the search, approximately 8,700 pounds of compressed ganja was found with an estimated street value of J$35 million.

A motor vehicle was also seized in the incident.