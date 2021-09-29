Garbage pile-up reaching crisis levels in St Elizabeth

SANTA CRUZ, St ELIZABETH — Garbage pile-up is fast reaching crisis proportions in sections of St Elizabeth, with community bins overflowing and dogs having a field day with loose, scattered refuse.

However, regional operations manager for Southern Parks and Markets (SPM) Waste Management Edward Muir sees no easy fix because of a shortage of trucks and resources.

“We are trying our best, but without resources there is not a lot more we can do,” Muir told the Jamaica Observer by telephone yesterday. SPM, a subsidiary of National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), is responsible for solid waste collection and disposal in Clarendon, Manchester, and St Elizabeth.

Muir said five trucks available for use in St Elizabeth and an eight-hour working day are proving inadequate to meet the growing demands for garbage collection/disposal in this south-central parish.

“We are working an eight-hour day and our five trucks are all up and running, but the truth of the matter is, we need more trucks,” Muir said.

“I would want at least eight to 10 trucks to ensure that we can [clear solid waste] in every community at least once per week,” he said.

Recently, NSWMA Executive Director Audley Gordon told journalists that plans for the importation of 100 garbage trucks had fallen victim to cuts caused by Government's expenditure on the consequences of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID hit and, understandably, it [allocation of billions of dollars to buy trucks] was deferred. But what was not deferred was the need for the 100 trucks,” Gordon said.

“In fact, we have a greater need now than when that [allocation] was announced. So we are behind the eight ball, and each day we juggle the few trucks that we have, coupled with the support of some supplementary units, most of which are aged. We need more trucks in the system and we need more reliable trucks,” he said.

Gordon drew hope from the tabling of the supplementary estimates, and indications that preparations were being made to import 50 trucks.

“I am hoping that we can get all 50 trucks, because if we even get all 50, everything will add up and it will help, but we will still have some scheduling problems,” Gordon said.

He appeared to indicate on television more recently that a shortage of money had also led to a shift away from overtime for garbage collection/disposal workers, adding to the problem of pile-up.

In St Elizabeth, councillors of the municipal corporation told the Observer of growing problems with garbage in communities represented by them.

Councillor Layton Smith (PNP, Myersville Division) summed it up best: “It's bad.”