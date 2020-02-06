Garbage truck driver charged in death of 7-y-o boy at school offered bail

The driver of the garbage truck that fatally struck 7-year-old Benjamin Bair at the premises of the Clan Carthy Primary School last October has been offered bail.

Alten Brooks was granted bail in the sum of $750,000 following an application by his attorney, Davion Vassell, in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The 52-year-old Bull Bay, St Andrew resident will now have to report to the police three days per week and must not operate any motor vehicle, as part of his bail condition.

A stop order was also put in place at all ports. Brooks is expected to return to court on MayÂ 7.