‘Garden Derby’ clash takes centre stage in RSPL action

‘Garden Derby’ clash takes centre stage in RSPL actionSunday, January 26, 2020
|
Arnett Gardens and Tivoli Gardens will
clash at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex on Sunday at 8:00 pm seeking to keep
in the hunt for a place in the playoffs in this year’s Red Stripe Premier
League (RSPL).
Both are delicately placed, with Arnett in sixth position in the standings on 34 points, and Tivoli two points and a place behind.
Six teams will contest the playoffs. The first and second place teams in the points standings at the end of the three-round preliminary stage, will move directly to the semi-finals. Third place will play sixth and fourth and fifth battle, to decide the other two semi-finals spots.
Currently, third and ninth positions in the standings are within striking distance of each other, with third-placed Humble Lion on 36 points and ninth-placed Harbour View on 30.
It sets up an interesting scenario in the race to the end of the preliminary round and today’s match between arch-rivals Arnett and Tivoli, will be vital for both.
In their two matches so far this season, they have secured a win each, with Arnett winning 1-0 on September 8 on Tivoli’s home turf at the Edward Seaga Sports Complex. Tivoli also won 3-1 Arnett’s turf on November 25.
Sunday’s matches
Portmore United vs Vere United at Spanish Town Prison Oval at 3:00 pm
UWI vs Molynes United at Mona Bowl at 3:00 pm
Cavalier vs Harbour View at Stadium East at 5:00 pm
Arnett Gardens vs Tivoli Gardens at Anthony Spaulding Sports Complex at 8:00 pm
