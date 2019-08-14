Garth Walker invests millions in expanding Adam & Eve Spa

Businessman Garth Walker has bought a half acre lot on Old Hope Road where he will place a 10,000 square foot building which will house his expanded Adam & Eve Spa.

Adam & Eve has become one of the leaders in its field over the years and will be now offering more services at its new residence.

Here Garth tells Buzz that the Jamaican economy is now on the rise and this is the time for businesses to take a chance and see their ventures flourish.

Watch below as Garth Walker discuss his plans with Buzz. See Part 2 here.