Gas prices down, diesel at new record

Gasoline prices are set to ease off their record highs today.

Petrojam announced it will cut the price of a litre of 87 gasoline by $1.30 while 90 gasoline will decline by $1.29. Both grades of the fuel were at record highs. The current ex-refinery price posted by Petrojam of $166.12 and $171.58 per litre are the second-highest ex-refinery prices on record.

There was, however, no reduction for the other petrol products.

Automotive diesil oil and ultra-low sulphur diesel are to rise by $3.06. Those increases extend their ex-refinery prices further into record territory.

Kerosene, selling for $141.86 per litre, is also in record territory after increasing by $3.06. Propane and butane are both up as well, by $1.65 and $2.74 respectively, but their prices are the only ones not at record levels.