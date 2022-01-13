Gas prices down, diesel at new record

Gas prices down, diesel at new recordThursday, January 13, 2022
|
Gasoline prices are set to ease off their record highs today.
Petrojam announced it will cut the price of a litre of 87 gasoline by $1.30 while 90 gasoline will decline by $1.29. Both grades of the fuel were at record highs. The current ex-refinery price posted by Petrojam of $166.12 and $171.58 per litre are the second-highest ex-refinery prices on record.
There was, however, no reduction for the other petrol products.
Automotive diesil oil and ultra-low sulphur diesel are to rise by $3.06. Those increases extend their ex-refinery prices further into record territory.
Kerosene, selling for $141.86 per litre, is also in record territory after increasing by $3.06. Propane and butane are both up as well, by $1.65 and $2.74 respectively, but their prices are the only ones not at record levels.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy