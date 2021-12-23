Gas prices ease

Mixed movements in the prices of petroleum products in the US Gulf Coast during the past week will result in Jamaican consumers getting an ease from record gas prices this week, but the price of diesel will increase.

As of today, a litre of gasoline will be sold for $0.25 less.

The price of a litre of automotive diesel, however, goes up by $0.47 while ultra-low sulphur diesel will cost $1.16 less.

Kerosene will see a decline of $3.00. Both grades of LPG will also sell for $3.00 less.

Prices in the US Gulf are used as the basis to calculate prices in Jamaica each week. Gasoline demand in that region has been increasing, buoyed by preholiday consumer confidence. However, this was tempered by fears of the economic impact of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, which may reduce future demand for oil and finished products.

Marketing companies will add their mark-up to the announced prices.