Gayle, not Bolt, Jamaica's star in India – MP Crawford

RETIRED sprint star Usain Bolt and legendary reggae singer Bob Marley held their own in the popularity contest, but cricket superstar Chris Gayle was the king of the property as far as Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford saw on her recent trip to India.

Gayle, who has played in the Indian Premier League T20 league for over a decade — representing Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings (formerly King's XI Punjab) — seemed to be ahead in the popularity race among famous Jamaicans, as MP Crawford found out while she participated in the Gen-Next Democracy Programme for young people under age 35 from 75 democratic countries around the world between late November and early December.

“From you stepped into Delhi, once persons know that you are Jamaican, they say Chris Gayle more than even a Usain Bolt, and that was a major shocker for me,” the MP from Manchester Central said during an interview with the Jamaica Observer at the residence of the Indian High Commissioner in St Andrew last Tuesday.

Crawford and other Jamaicans who participated in the programme were hosted for tea by the high commissioner.

“We know that everybody knew Bolt and Bob Marley so when you are asked where are you from, I would say Jamaica, and if there was a hesitation and they weren't sure, when we say Usain Bolt, not everybody was able to associate — but once you said Chris Gayle, everybody was able to associate. I realise it's how big cricket is but I really was shocked to see that Gayle had a bigger influence there than Bolt and Marley,” Crawford stated.

Gayle, 42, regarded as the shorter version of cricket's finest stars, last represented the West Indies in the T20 World Cup held in the United Arab Emirates from October to November, and speculation is that he will bow out of the international game by early next year. Following modest returns in the UAE, Gayle has requested of Cricket West Indies that he plays a farewell match before his Jamaican fans at Sabina Park.

Ireland are due to play the West Indies in a three-match one-day series, and in a solitary T20 encounter at Sabina Park from January 8 to 16, 2022.

– HG Helps