GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica joins National Tree Planting Initiative

GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica recently became the latest corporate company to join the Forestry Department's National Tree Planting Initiative (NTPI), where the goal is to plant three million trees in three years.

The partners have started visiting one Texaco location across the island each week to distribute free ornamental, timber and fruit seedlings to Texaco customers.

The sites were chosen based on an analysis done by the Forestry Department which looked at the areas where seedlings were in high demand.

Speaking at the National Tree Planting Day Ceremony which took place on October 1 at the offices of the Forestry Department in St Andrew, public relations and promotions executive at Texaco, Kareen Cox said “For us at Texaco, we take great pride in being environmentally conscious, and try to get involved in as many activities as possible that support these efforts.”

Cox added, “The goal of planting three million trees in three years is a noble one, and we wanted to do all that we could to support the department and get seedlings into the hands of the public. As we see the consequences of severe climate change play out all around us, it goes without saying that we all need to do what we can — from corporate companies to the individual — to help preserve a liveable climate.”

The Forestry Department said it is especially pleased about the new partnership with Texaco and how it will increase access to seedlings for more Jamaicans.

“I would also like to welcome aboard GB Energy-Texaco Jamaica which, through access to its network, will allow us to expand our reach to provide tree seedlings to more Jamaicans, taking the tree distribution component of the NTPI beyond our nurseries and offices to many more communities islandwide,” said Ainsley Henry, CEO and conservator of forests.

The objective of the National Tree Planting Initiative is to support national development in the areas of climate change and reforestation efforts, so as to increase forest cover and establish high-value, urban green spaces for all Jamaicans.