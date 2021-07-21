Gender reveal couple faces 20 years in prison for allegedly causing Californian wildfire

Gender reveal couple faces 20 years in prison for allegedly causing Californian wildfireWednesday, July 21, 2021
In September last year, Refugio Manuel Jimenez Jr and Angela Renee Jimenez used a “
The device was allegedly responsible for sparking the El Dorado in California fire which spread over 22000 acres. It lasted for more than two months and destroyed homes and other properties. One firefighter was killed in the blaze and several others were injured.
On Tuesday, San Bernardino County officials said Mr. and Mrs. Jimenez had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and for recklessly causing a fire resulting in injury and damage to homes.
The couple has pleaded not guilty and is due to appear in court on September 15.
