Gender reveal party blamed for California fire

Okay, BUZZ Fam, these gender reveal parties are getting a lil bit too crazy.

So by now, you may have heard about the wildfires raging hell across California. Citizens are losing their lives, and homes, animals are losing their habitats, and California’s governor is pleading for help.

Now apparently, one of those fires was started by a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” at a baby shower. This device sparked the El Dorado fire which has now spread over 7,000 acres.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection warned that people who cause fires “can be held financially and criminally responsible”

“Cal Fire reminds the public that with the dry conditions and critical fire weather, it doesn’t take much to start a wildfire,” the department said.

According to BBC, this is not the first time such an event has started a wildfire. In April 2017, a gender reveal party in Arizona sparked a week-long wildfire that burned through 45,000 acres.

The father, Dennis Dick, was given five years’ probation and told to pay more than US$8 million in damages.