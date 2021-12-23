General Accident receives 'Good Creditworthiness' from CariCRIS

General Accident Insurance Company Jamaica (GENAC) has recevied a “Good Creditworthiness” rating from the Caribbean Information and Credit Rating Services (CariCRIS).

GENAC has been assigned initial issuer/corporate credit ratings effective December 16, 2021.

Additionally, CariCRIS has assigned a stable outlook on GENAC with the expectation that the company will continue to be profitable and maintain all its key credit drivers including good capitalisation and liquidity.

Managing director of GENAC, Sharon Donaldson, said, “General Accident has successfully gone through the process of being rated by CariCRIS. Collectively, we remain committed to ensuring that General Accident continues on its growth path for the year ahead.”

GENAC is one of the first standalone general insurance company in Jamaica that has been rated by CariCRIS. These credit ratings are reflected in GENAC's investment portfolio, which continues to perform well despite the impact of COVID-19. GENAC's history of profitable operations and its enterprise risk management (ERM) framework both support the good ratings.

The ratings of jmA- (foreign currency rating) and jmA (local currency rating), on the CariCRIS Jamaica national rating scale, is a reflection of the company's market position as a long-established player with brand equity in Jamaica's general insurance industry.

As at September 2021, the company reported total assets of $9.1 billion and over the last five years (2016-2020), its revenue and net profit have averaged $8.7 billion and $346.4 million, respectively.