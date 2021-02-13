George Floyd mural unveiled in Houston, Texas

A two-block mural honouring George Floyd was unveiled in Houston Texas on Saturday. The mural is located directly in front of his alma mater, Jack Yates High school.

Floyd died in May last year after a policeman knelt in his neck ignoring his pleads that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked Black Lives Matter protests all over the world.

“We come to celebrate the life and legacy of our hometown hero, Mr. George Floyd,” Carl Davis, chairman for the Houston Society for Change, said during the dedication ceremony over the weekend according to CNN.

Davis called Floyd’s life a “guiding light” in the community. He said the mural was placed in front of the school to “to inspire students and give a voice to the struggle for social justice in Houston and the world.”

The mural was commissioned by Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, the Houston Society for Change, and 88 C.H.U.M.P., a non-profit social activism organization that was created by Floyd’s football teammates.

The mural was created by artist Jonah Elijah, who is also an alum of the high school, with help from other volunteers, the Houston Independent School District said in a Facebook post.