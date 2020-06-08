George Floyd’s murder accused granted bail

George Floyd’s murder accused granted bailMonday, June 08, 2020
Derek Chauvin, the ex-policeman who is currently facing murder and manslaughter charges for the death of George Floyd, has been granted bail of $1.25m.
The amount was set when Chauvin made his first court appearance today. Prosecutors cited the “severity of the charges” and public outrage as the reason for upping his bail from $1m.
Chauvin did not enter a plea as he appeared via teleconference on Monday. Wearing handcuffs, an orange jumpsuit, and sitting at a small table, Chauvin did not utter a word for the 15 minute hearing.
His lawyer did not object to the bail price. Chauvin is currently being held at the Minnesota state prison in Oak Park Heights, after being transferred several times.
His next court appearance is set for 29 June.
