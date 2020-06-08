George Floyd’s murder suspect to appear in court

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd will face a judge remotely on Monday to answer murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes while he was being arrested in Minneapolis on 25 May. Throughout the recorded ordeal, Floyd could be heard crying for his mother, and telling the police officer that he can’t breathe.

The three other officers who were on site were also arrested and charged with aiding and abetting.

Floyd’s death has sparked anti police brutality protests in all 50 states in America, and even around the world.