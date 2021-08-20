George Wright, spouse in hospital with COVID-19

FALMOUTH, Trelawny — Up to late yesterday evening Westmoreland Central Member of Parliament (MP) George Wright was a patient in the Falmouth Field Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Wright's common-law wife is also said to have tested positive for the respiratory disease.

She is reportedly admitted at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover.

According to a source close to the couple, the MP is recuperating and in high spirits.

“When I spoke to him this [yesterday] morning he was in a jovial mood. He indicated that he wasn't worrying or anything. He was in a jovial mood,” said the person, who chose not to be identified.

“He was quite optimistic and said he was coming on. I got a call that he was admitted and I called and spoke to him and he said he was in Falmouth, but he is coming on.”

The source added that the political representative's spouse was also recovering well.

“I heard also that her condition is improving,” the source said.

Wright, who won the Westmoreland Central seat on the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) ticket in the September 2020 General Election, resigned from the party and is now an independent MP.

He came under public pressure to resign after a video showing a man beating a woman with his hands and a stool went viral in April. Wright has neither confirmed nor denied that he is the man seen in the video.

As novel coronavirus infections surge at an alarming rate, 34 of the 36 beds at the Falmouth Field Hospital were occupied last evening.