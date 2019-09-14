George’s rally to beat Ardenne 4-1 in Manning Cup

George’s rally to beat Ardenne 4-1 in Manning CupSaturday, September 14, 2019
St George’s College put in a stellar second-half performance to overrun Ardenne High 4-1 in their ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup match at Ardenne on Saturday (Sept 14).
Ardenne matched St George’s for most of the first half and took the lead through a 30th minute penalty from Richard Montrichard, which was cancelled by Tahj Hylton in the 40th minute, before goals by Jaheim Brown in the 50th, substitute Kwame Richardson in the 63rd and Nathaniel Campbell in the 79th gave St George’s all three points.
Ardenne, coached by Paul Whylie, paid for their first-half exploits in the second stanza, as the fitter St George’s ran them ragged to come away with the easy win.
The victory carries St George’s to six points as they separated themselves from Ardenne, who they started the match tied on points with.
