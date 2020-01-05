Get in! Liverpool advance in FA Cup after history-making win against Everton

High-flying Premier League leaders Liverpool

booked a spot in the fourth round of the Football Association (FA) Challenge

Cup on Sunday, with a 1-0 victory over Everton.

Everton could have won the third round match had they not squandered three golden chances in the first half, which saw Liverpool in somewhat unfamiliar form at Anfield.

The Reds, nervous as Jürgen Klopp rested his EPL team for a cadre of youngsters, returned poised in the second leg, piling pressure on Everton until The Toffees melted.

A screamer from Curtis Jones in the 71st minute was the injection of fanfare Liverpool needed as the midfielder curled the ball into the top corner in brilliant fashion.

The two teams have been perennial rivals in the FA Cup for years, having played in a whopping 24 matches previously — a record in the competition’s history.

The win also proves as vindication for Klopp, who chose to rest his better players and was rewarded with a mature performance by several young Reds.