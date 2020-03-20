Get it right: Jamaica’s public education system to be reviewed

The Government has established the Jamaica Education

Transformation Commission 2020, which will be tasked with reviewing and

assessing the country’s public education system.

While making the announcement during his 2020/21 Budget Presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 19), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Commission will be chaired by John Cowles Professor of Sociology at Harvard University, Professor Orlando Patterson.

“The terms of reference of the Commission will be to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica’s education system, including its structure, operation, and processes, to recommend an action plan for change,” he explained.

Mr. Holness said the action plan should set out specific legislative policy, structural or other changes necessary to create a world-class educational system, geared towards enabling Jamaicans to fulfil their potential and develop the skill base and human capital required for Jamaica to compete successfully in the 21st-century global economy.

He noted that the last major comprehensive review of the national public education system was undertaken in 2004 with the Task Force on Educational Reform chaired by Dr. Rae Davis.

“It is evident that there is the need for another comprehensive review of the public education system covering all sectors of education, namely, early childhood, primary, secondary, vocational and higher education,” Mr. Holness added.