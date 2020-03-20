Get it right: Jamaica’s public education system to be reviewed

Get it right: Jamaica’s public education system to be reviewedFriday, March 20, 2020
|
The Government has established the Jamaica Education
Transformation Commission 2020, which will be tasked with reviewing and
assessing the country’s public education system.
While making the announcement during his 2020/21 Budget Presentation in the House of Representatives on Thursday (March 19), Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Commission will be chaired by John Cowles Professor of Sociology at Harvard University, Professor Orlando Patterson.
“The terms of reference of the Commission will be to comprehensively review and assess Jamaica’s education system, including its structure, operation, and processes, to recommend an action plan for change,” he explained.
Mr. Holness said the action plan should set out specific legislative policy, structural or other changes necessary to create a world-class educational system, geared towards enabling Jamaicans to fulfil their potential and develop the skill base and human capital required for Jamaica to compete successfully in the 21st-century global economy.
He noted that the last major comprehensive review of the national public education system was undertaken in 2004 with the Task Force on Educational Reform chaired by Dr. Rae Davis.
“It is evident that there is the need for another comprehensive review of the public education system covering all sectors of education, namely, early childhood, primary, secondary, vocational and higher education,” Mr. Holness added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy