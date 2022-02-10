ONE of the Caribbean's leading business financing arrangers, NCB Capital Markets, is urging more companies across the region to have their liquidity status rated, amid their push to increase access to capital.

NCB Capital Markets is highlighting the growing use of credit ratings as an important tool in accessing cheaper funds for business growth and development as well as a crucial tool by companies like it in arranging credit for businesses in managing credit risks. As such, the capital market arm of the NCB Financial Group is encouraging businesses to take advantage of any opportunity aimed at giving them access to cheaper funding such as credit ratings.

A credit rating is a scientific method used to link risk and returns. Speaking at the recently concluded 17th annual Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Regional Investments & Capital Markets Conference, NCB Capital Markets Vice President for Strategy Research Innovation & Projects Annya Walker emphasised the importance of financing arrangers like her company in paying crucial attention to credit rating sensitivity in managing risks and valuing investments.

According to her, “We at NCB Cap Markets monitor those things so that we are able to advise clients, and it generally helps in risk management.” She echoed sentiments made by CEO of regional credit rating agency CARICRIS Wayne Dass, who encouraged more companies to take advantage of credit ratings as a crucial tool, as they seek increased capital for growth.

According to Dass, due to its transparent nature, “especially in the Caribbean context… by having corporates rated, they can get better interest rates and therefore they can be more competitive”. In endorsing this position, Walker emphasised that, despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on corporations, “more businesses are embracing the rating culture and right away they [are getting] better pricing and they are taking advantage of that”.

She underscored that this shift in culture, with respect to liquidity rating, comes to the fore at the same time as increased funding opportunities. NCB Capital Markets Assistant VP of Alternative Investments Simone Hudson, who also spoke at the conference, endorsed the increased use of credit ratings, as more companies seek to take advantage of alternative sources of capital.

“Through our specialised funds, Stratus continues to explore opportunities among businesses that have significant untapped potential and who are in need of patient capital to help fund growth. It is therefore even more critical that business leaders across the region have their company rated by a credit rating agency,” Hudson remarked.

She observed that “given the restrictions on the traditional lending, a number of businesses are seeking alternative financing - their revenue flows would have been affected by COVID and banks are in the mood of managing their existing exposure as opposed to extending, and that is where the alternative investment platform can provide tailor-made solutions to fit their cash flow needs”.

She articulated that NCB Capital Markets is increasing its push for the deepening and further maturing of the regional capital markets post-COVID, with more funding solutions becoming available to more companies amidst an increase in willingness of more companies to take advantage of these opportunities, all of which will augur well for its investors across the region.