Get ready for the immigrant visa interview

Q: I now have all the documents that qualify me for an interview at the embassy for my immigrant visa. What should I do to prepare for my interview?

A: You are nearing the end of the immigrant visa process. In this time of limited visa appointments and extensive backlogs, being prepared for your interview can make the difference between receiving your visa a week or two after the interview and being delayed for additional weeks or months. At the interview your immigration petition, visa application, and supporting information will be reviewed for compliance with immigration law, verification of the facts, and potential visa ineligibilities.

While your case file already contains extensive documentation, we do require you to bring several additional documents to your interview appointment. Without these final submissions, your case will be delayed until we receive them. If you ensure that you have everything you need prior to the interview, you will enjoy a much quicker and smoother process. When you are notified that it is time for you to interview at the embassy, you will receive a complete list of instructions, but you can start getting prepared now. For many cases, the process is electronic and you will scan documents as instructed by NVC and only bring the originals to the interview. For those that are still being processed on paper, please bring the original as well as one clear copy. Remember that in Jamaica, the Registrar General's Department (RGD) generates certified copies of these certificates on forms slightly longer than standard letter-size paper, and those documents bear serial numbers at the very top and bottom. This means that the copy or scan size must be reduced to 92 per cent in order not to cut off the serial numbers. Copies missing serial numbers cannot be accepted.

You can find more information about how to travel to the US on our website, www.kingston.usembassy.gov.

For safety and security reasons, the US Embassy asks that all individuals arrive at the embassy no more than 15 minutes before their designated appointment time.