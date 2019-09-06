Get to know new PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee Thalia Lyn

Get to know new PSOJ Hall of Fame inductee Thalia LynFriday, September 06, 2019
Accomplished Jamaican businesswoman Thalia Lyn will be inducted into the Private Sector Organisation (PSOJ) Hall of Fame.
The annual award established in 1992 honours esteemed business leaders who have made significant contributions to the development of the private sector and Jamaica. This award pays tribute to three important traits: successful entrepreneurship, leadership and character.
Here are a few BUZZ facts about this outstanding businesswoman:
- She established the highly successful Jamaican fast-food chain Island Grill, which operates with an eco-friendly model using Jamaican ingredients. The chain operates 19 locations in Jamaica and Barbados.
- Lyn is the second woman to be inducted into the Private Sector Hall of Fame.
- She served on several boards, to include: the NCB Foundation (chairman), Director of the NCB Financial Group, Port Royal Patties (in the UK) and Jamaica Macaroni Factory Limited.
- Lyn is an activist for gender equality and the less fortunate. She is currently director of the Mustard Seed Communities.
- She was one of the first signatories to the UN Women Win-Win Program which “aims to strengthen women’s leadership and economic empowerment in the private sector”.
- She serves as the Honorary Consul General for Jamaica to the Kingdom of Thailand.
- Lyn is an alumna of Immaculate Conception High School and was inducted into the inaugural ICHS Hall of Fame.
