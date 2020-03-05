‘Get your Jamaican passports’, PICA boss to diaspora members

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the

Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA), Andrew Wynter, is

encouraging members of the diaspora to acquire a Jamaican passport.

Wynter said there are multiple benefits for persons who attain the Jamaican passport and/or unconditional landing, which is a stamp placed in a passport that allows the holder to remain in the country indefinitely.

“Sometimes, the children or grandchildren want to come to Jamaica to live, some want to invest or attend school, and by having your Jamaican passport or unconditional landing, it makes their coming and staying in the country much easier,” he explained.

Wynter indicated that the documents will also reduce the time spent renewing work or landing permits.

“They don’t have to worry about having their stamps upgraded because immigration in Jamaica is just like internationally, where you are landed for a time and you have to go and renew at that time,” he said in an interview with JIS News.

The PICA CEO noted that persons can also benefit from lower costs to attend local universities.

“They will be treated like locals if they attend any of the universities, so they don’t have to pay the international fee,” he added.

PICA will be hosting its Access Jamaica Expo at Lauderhill City Hall in Florida, from Friday, March 6 to Sunday, March 8.

Among the services that will be offered are passport renewal and claim for Jamaican citizenship by descent, at a cost of US$130 and US$150, respectively.