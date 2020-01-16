GG calls on well-thinking Jamaicans to reclaim the country

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen has issued a call to action for Jamaicans to become “ambassadors and instruments of peace” in their communities and across the nation.

He made the call at the National Leadership Prayer Breakfast at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on Thursday (Jan 16).

The Governor-General noted that “without events such as the annual Prayer Breakfast, Prayer Vigil and the Heal the Nation-Heal the Family Day of Prayer and the sincere intercessions of persons of faith across the Island, the situation would be much worse”.

He stressed the importance of well-thinking Jamaicans reclaiming the country and cultivating a “national will” to do so. Successive Governors-General of Jamaica have traditionally served as patrons of the prayer breakfasts.