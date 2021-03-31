GG hails late William McCalla as humble human being

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen has expressed regret and sadness at the passing of William Charles McCalla, a justice of the peace and husband of former Chief Justice Zaila McCalla.

The governor general described McCalla as a humble human being who remained committed to the development of his native St Mary, through his service as a lawyer, justice of the peace, notary public and businessman.

“Mrs Justice McCalla has lost her confidante, best friend, and life partner of over four decades, and their three children have lost a supportive and caring father,” Sir Patrick said.

“Lady Allen and the King's House staff join me in expressing our condolence. We will keep the bereaved family in our thoughts and prayers,” Sir Patrick added.