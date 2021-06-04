GG to attend Cornwall College Men of Might awards to Allen, Pessoa

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen will be special guest at Cornwall College's virtual Men of Might awards presentation to veteran journalist Desmond Allen and security magnate Ralston Pessoa tomorrow, beginning at 7:00 pm.

The Kingston Chapter of Cornwall College Old Boys' Association (CCOBA) will be honouring the two Cornwallians who have distinguished themselves in their professional fields and for their contribution to the wider society.

“While they would traditionally be honoured at a dinner, dance and awards function, the pandemic has required new norms and protocols, so the event will, for the first time, be a virtual awards ceremony, via Zoom, starting at 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 5, 2021,” said CCOBA Kingston Chapter President Patrick Thompson.

Desmond Allen, OD, is founding editor of the Jamaica Observer, former president of the Press Association of Jamaica and former general secretary of the regional Association of Caribbean Media Workers. He has been a journalist for almost 50 years and is currently executive editor – special assignment at the Observer.

Ralston Pessoa is the deputy chairman and group managing director of Atlas Protection Group, one of the largest providers in the security industry across the island. He serves as a director of the Jamaica Society for Industrial Security and is a charter member of the Rotary Club of Liguanea.