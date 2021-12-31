PHOTO: Gifts for kids at Bustamante Hospital for Children

President of the Kiwanis Club of West St Andrew (KCWSA) Paula Smith (left) hands a gift to

deputy matron at the Bustamante Hospital for Children Shailee Neish at a recent joint initiative

that included the Auditor General's Department, Fusion Optimist and KCWSA's aligned Ardenne

Preparatory School Builders' Club, to bring Christmas cheer to children at the hospital. The children

were treated to Christmas toys and books. At right is Bustamante Hospital for Children CEO Camile

Wallen-Panton.