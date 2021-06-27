PHOTO: GIFTS FROM JN CIRCLE

Sunday, June 27, 2021

Cherrita Bailey Martin, a registered midwife at the Sandy Bay Health Centre in Clarendon gets comfortable with the new chair and desk donated to the health centre by the JN Circle, May Pen and Old Harbour. JN Circles, which are located in all parishes, are networks established by the JN Group to bring members together to impact their communities. Assisting nurse Bailey Martin, are Michael Bernard (left), senior sales branch representative at JN Bank, May Pen, and Pastor Kevin South, president of the JN Circle May Pen and Old Harbour network.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT