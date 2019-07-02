Ginger Ridge water system
HUNDREDS of residents from communities in St Catherine West Central are to benefit from the rehabilitation of the Ginger Ridge/Connors water supply scheme in St Catherine.
The $65-million project, which is set to start in the first week of July and completed over six to nine months, is being spearheaded by the National Water Commission (NWC), in partnership with Rural Water Supply Limited (RWSL).
It entails pipe-laying works, construction of a concrete sump, rehabilitation of the existing pump house, among other works.
Addressing a recent community meeting at the Ginger Ridge Primary School, Health and Wellness Minister and Member of Parliament for the St Catherine West Central Dr Christopher Tufton implored the residents to regard the water scheme as their own.
“This infrastructure is yours to protect, yours to benefit from, so we have to understand our obligations and responsibility to work together. Ensure that the water bills are paid and ensure that the plant is maintained properly,” he said.
Regional manager at the NWC, Gawain Johnson, said a solar system would be installed to help reduce the operational costs of the facility.
And community development officer with the RWSL, Winston Simon, encouraged the residents to “see the provision of reliable water as a development tool for your area”.
Funding for the project is being provided by the NWC, with the RWSL providing technical management.
