Give the man a job! J’can entertainers support man’s plea to PM Holness for employment

Several Jamaican entertainers have come out in support of a man who uploaded a video to social media, demanding that Prime Minister Andrew Holness assist him in finding a job.

The 25-year-old man, who stated that his name is Nigel Northover, in a now viral video, provided his Mandeville location, details about his academic and professional qualifications as he sought the attention of Holness.

The style of the video, noticeably inspired by another video, where a St Ann man was tracked down and taken into police custody after making remarks about the Prime Minister on social media.

Northover made it known that he would not disrespect Holness though it would make the post go viral, but hopes his plea is sufficient to get his attention.

The post has since been shared by entertainers including Konshens, Tanya Stephens, Ce’Cile, MC Nuffy, ZJ Sparks and Macka Diamond.

For the latter, the post brought back memories of job rejection.

“I felt this to my heart,” Diamond wrote. “I remember leaving high school with 9 subjects and the last one I went to after getting turned down I cried so hard because I thought being bright would get me a decent job. I feel this man pain I know where he coming from I’ve been there I had to settle for a weekend job downtown in a wholesale with miss chin getting 70jmd for the whole weekend.”

She added that though there seems to be an attack on Jamaican artists by the government, it was her talent that eventually gave her a career and financial stability. With that said, Diamond asked Holness to “please help this man. Don’t let us down please we know you can.”

In Ce’Cile’s post, she directly tagged Holness and made it known that she is against any form of disrespect shown to the leader.

“This young man is smart, seems respectful and has a message for you,” she said. “@jamaicaconstabularyforce please go find him yard. He more than likely is keeping his room clean in anticipation of the visit. This man needs a job asap.”

She went on to tag other entities like Sandals Resorts in her efforts to help Northover get a job.