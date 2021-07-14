PHOTO: Giving back to special needs

PHOTO: Giving back to special needsWednesday, July 14, 2021
|
Principal of Best Care Special Education School, Sharifa Brock-Lewis (centre) accepts educational books and clothing items for her students and wards from president of Petrojam's Community Outreach Committee, Judith Jaggon (right) and vice president, Circle K International, Mico University College, Ray-Jay Thompson. Both entities recently joined forces to host a book and clothing drive, the proceeds of which were donated to Best Care Special Education School and the Mustard Seed Communities.
