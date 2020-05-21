Global coronavirus cases reach five million

Global coronavirus cases reach five millionThursday, May 21, 2020
|
Itâ€™s the latest milestone for the worst pandemic in a century that has upended every aspect of modern life and hammered the global economy. The number of infections worldwide has doubled over the past month.
The US accounts for almost a third of the cases, five times the number seen by Russia, the No. 2 country on the list. Brazil, one of the latest hot spots, has the third largest number of cases.
Milestones in the pandemic have become commonplace and only amount to an approximate guidepost. Health experts widely believe the actual count is higher than the official numbers, as COVID-19 has proved difficult to detect and track.
The official death toll is at more than 328,000, with the US fatalities exceeding 93,000.
