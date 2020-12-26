Global coronavirus cases top 80 million

Global coronavirus cases top 80 millionSaturday, December 26, 2020
|
Coronavirus cases
in the world have hit a new milestone â€“ 80 million infections.
The world hit the mark this morning after 472,000 more cases were recorded yesterday, according to the John Hopkins University.
Global deaths related to the virus stand at 1.75 million.
The United States continues to lead with the highest number of infections at nearly 18.8 million.
Second is India with 10.2 million while Brazil has 7.45 million. The three also have the most recorded deaths related to the virus, with the US at 330,000; Brazil with 190,000 and India with 147,000.
Despite those incredible figures, actual numbers are likely higher with many experts noting that the virus infection more due to under-reporting, asymptomatic infections and lack of co-operation with contact tracers.
