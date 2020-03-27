Global shortage of condoms looming

Global shortage of condoms loomingFriday, March 27, 2020
|
A worldwide condom shortage is impending as the world’s largest producer of condoms is forced to shut down production.
Malaysia’s Karex Bhd makes one in every five condoms globally. And its three Malaysian factories were shut down under a coronavirus lockdown imposed by the government to contain the spread of the virus.
Its condoms are normally marketed internationally by brands such as Durex, supplied to state healthcare systems such as Britain’s NHS or distributed by aid programmes such as the UN Population Fund.
The company was given permission to restart production on Friday, but with only 50 per cent of its workforce, under a special exemption for critical industries.
“We are going to see a global shortage of condoms everywhere, which is going to be scary,” he said. “My concern is that for a lot of humanitarian programmes … in Africa, the shortage will not just be two weeks or a month. That shortage can run into months.” the chief executive, Goh Miah Kiat said.
Malaysia has had 2,161 coronavirus infections and 26 deaths. The lockdown is due to remain in place at least until 14 April.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy