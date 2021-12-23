SOURCES close to the divestment process for Bernard Lodge lands indicated yesterday that Cabinet earlier this week signed off on projects which have been selected under the scheme to convert former sugar lands into urban dwellings.

The divestment process, which is managed by both the Sugar Company of Jamaica (SCJ) Holdings and the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ), is being guided by the Greater Bernard Lodge Development Master Plan (GBLDMP), a long-term project, which covers 5,397.02 acres.

SCJ Holdings indicated that the blocks to be divested include light industrial blocks, mixed-use blocks, residential blocks detached and townhouses, and social services blocks.

“Cabinet has just approved bids under phase one,” the source told the Jamaica Observer, noting that the Government will make relevant announcements when it sees fit.

The bid submission deadline for Phase 1 of the Greater Bernard Lodge development project was extended to September 14.

For this bid submission, administrators of the GBLDMP invited qualified developers to participate in a competitive divestment process for land within the development area.

Both housing and agriculture are prioritised under the Greater Bernard Lodge Development, with 15,000 to 16,000 housing solutions programmed for construction, and approximately 1,300 acres of land reserved for small and medium-size farmers.

The development will not only address housing but will also improve several areas of infrastructure including the provision of potable water, sewerage, waste management, drainage, road rehabilitation in Greater Portmore, aquifer protection, and regularisation of agricultural lots.

Bernard Lodge is a former sugar estate, reclassified for housing and other developments as well as agriculture in some areas.

Under Phase 2 the GOJ announced that “experienced real estate developers capable of delivering residential and commercial solutions in line with the GOJ's vision for a sustainable model community where Jamaicans can live and raise their families, are being invited to partake in the land divestment process”.

It was also indicated that 56 per cent of the lands will be devoted totally to agriculture, 28 per cent for residential, and the remaining portion for utilities, open spaces and commercial use.