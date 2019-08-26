Go-kart racing heats up Palisadoes

Go-kart racing heats up PalisadoesMonday, August 26, 2019
|
The Jamaica Karting Association closed off the
summer with Summer Sizzler at the Palisadoes International Raceway in Kingston
recently.
Coming off a double-header weekend in June, the racing action on August 11 remained hot despite a smaller competitor turnout. Of the six classes, only four were run, as those with numbers less than the required minimum of three drivers were combined into the remaining. The day’s programme had the beginner Comer 50, Rotax Micro Max, Rotax Junior and Super Rotax. Super Rotax featured drivers from the Rotax Senior class, while the Rotax Mini Max was short of the required three.
David Brown led the Comer 50 class, collecting more points than Brandon Shor and Zachery Philbert. Luke Spencer was the top Rotax Micro Max points scorer over Justin Donaldson and Nathan Sewell. Rotax Junior had Tommi Gore leading the points at the end of the day after a close fight with Zander Williams and Ryan Lue. With the Super Rotax class containing drivers from Rotax Senior, Joseph Lodenquai had his hands full, but kept Sean Jackson and Carlos Omeally at bay to head that class’ leaderboard.
— Written by Nichola Beckford
