Goal of universal access to water at risk, says Lyew Ayee Sr

Chairman of Jamaica National (JN) Foundation Parris Lyew Ayee Sr says the country is at risk of not meeting the national objective of universal access to water for all Jamaicans by 2030 without an integrated water resources management plan and full political commitment to implement it.

He made the observation at this week's Jamaica Observer Mond ay Exchange which explored the issue of water security and practical implications for Jamaica's food security agenda being tackled under an initiative birthed by JN Foundation in collaboration with the Inter-American Development Bank.

Lyew Ayee Sr said the Vision 2030 national development plan's objective of universal access to water is highly laudable, but it could be jeopardised due to a multitude of separated water resources management plans.

The renowned geologist and mineral engineer was part of a panel of experts on water resources and food security management, including former managing director of the Water Resources Authority Basil Fernandez, co-chair, National Food Security and Agribusiness Council Matthew Lyn, and head of the National Irrigation Commission Joseph Gyles.

Lyew Ayee noted that Jamaica has more water than any other island in the English-speaking Caribbean but the growing population, especially in urban areas, is placing pressure on efforts to meet consumption demand, further compounded directly and indirectly by climate change and the availability of potable sources of water.

He noted that there is a high level of access in Jamaica to water — 98 per cent in urban areas and 58 per cent in rural areas — but the ageing infrastructure has also resulted in a high level of non-revenue water.

“I am putting it mildly,” he remarked.

He pointed to leakage from the system and lower water supply due to skewed distribution and adequacy, and said that while these are being addressed here is still a long way to go. Furthermore, he said there is high variability due to climate change, unpredictable rainfall patterns, sea level rises, coupled with over-pumping in low-lying areas, low recharge to aquifers and a skew in resources with more water available on the northern side of the island, where there is greater demand compared to the southern side.

“Jamaica hasn't run out of water, we just cant get it to where it is needed,” he asserted, noting that in the past several plans have been developed, and the new integrated water master plan must be completed.

“We need to see this through and implement the recommendation made in there by our technocrats, free from political biases and conveniences, if we are indeed serious about addressing the water problem,” he emphasised.

Furthermore, he said the Government should offer incentives to encourage the revolutionisation of farming in Jamaica.

“Agriculture is so crucial to our national economy, and the importance of improving efficiency in this sector is critical to both ensuring more crop that result in more food to feed Jamaicans and supply the export market, as well as improve the earning prospects of our farmers,” he noted, pointing out that drip irrigation is more efficient, but with high initial investment costs, and significant maintenance costs, there is a need for significant investment in the use of water for agriculture, or food security won't be achieved, and the food importation bill will continue to escalate.

“We are encouraging the Government of Jamaica to provide incentives to the housing and agricultural sector to finance climate-smart technologies that will make the sectors more resilient to climate change, thus reducing disaster risk and improving agricultural production and food security,” Lyew Ayee urged.