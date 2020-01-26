GoFundMe campaign set up for MoBay accident victim to return home

GoFundMe campaign set up for MoBay accident victim to return homeSunday, January 26, 2020
A GoFundMe account has been set up for 39-year-old Anika Walters, now in a Montego Bay hospital undergoing treatment, following a deadly motor vehicle collision earlier this month.
Walters, a mother of six who lives in London, Ontario, was heading to the Montego Bay airport to catch a flight to Canada last Sunday (Jan. 19) when the vehicle she was in crashed with a tour bus, killing four men.
Her sister, Shanna-Kay Currie, who learned of the crash via telephone, said it was something she couldn’t let herself believe, and that it still doesn’t feel real.
Anika, according to her sister, is undergoing extensive medical treatment in Jamaica and will need air ambulance transportation home, which could cost up to CD$70,000.
“The motive for the creation of this GoFundMe page is to help raise enough money to have Anika Walters airlifted back to Toronto, Canada from Montego Bay, Jamaica to undergo her first surgery,” the organisers explained.
The campaign target also goes towards covering Walters’ “pre-existing medical expenses, physiotherapy she will undergo, the surgeries she’s looking forward to and legal fees she will have to pay for a lawyer overseas.”
So far, with more than 270 donations, the campaign has gathered 20 per cent of its target or just over CD$14,000.
Her injuries are reportedly extensive: two broken legs; a broken arm; fractured orbitals, cheekbones, skull and jaw; deep face lacerations; teeth lost on impact; and a concussion.
Anika’s eldest son La’Shawn Walters told a Canadian television station that his mother is communicating through grunts and “certain hand signals.”
“Anything is more than appreciated. Help us, help her get back to her children and back to the fun-loving mother we all love and know,” the campaign pleaded.
Persons wishing to donate to Anika’s GoFundMe campaign can follow the page here.
