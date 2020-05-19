GoFundMe launched for Jodian Fearon

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to fund the legal and other expenses related to Jodian Fearon’s death.

Fearon died under controversial circumstances at the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) on April 25, after delivering her baby at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine.

Reports are that she was earlier refused admission to the UWHI and Victoria Jubilee Hospital after having to leave the privately-operated Andrews Memorial Hospital where she had spent one day on a ward.

It’s reported that Fearon showed symptoms of the coronavirus while on ward at the Andrews Memorial Hospital, that the hospital said it did not have the resources to handle the case.

Fearon later tested negative for the virus.

Police and administrative investigations have been launched into whether neglect or criminal negligence led to her demise.

The campaign was launched by her mother, Portia Green-Haughton with the goal to raise US$20,000. It has so far reached US$3,034 of that goal.

Fearon’s family is of the view that as of result of her misdiagnosis , her management of care was compromised. It says it is on a quest for truth and justice.

See campaign link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/justice-for-jodian?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet