GOJ, EPOC sign MOU to continue to monitor economic reform

GOJ, EPOC sign MOU to continue to monitor economic reformSunday, August 25, 2019
|
The Government of Jamaica and the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Thursday, August 22 at the Ministry of Finance to continue to monitor the economic reform programme after the end of the IMF Precautionary Stand-By Agreement in November.
The Government was represented by the Ministry of Finance & the Public Service with officials joining those from EPOC in signing the MOU. The delegations were led by Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke and Chairman of the EPOC Keith Duncan.
- EPOC Chairman, Keith Duncan
- Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke
The MOU will last for one year. However, subsequent MOUs are expected until parliament puts in place the necessary legislation for a fiscal council as well as giving the central bank independence to implement monetary policy.
According to Clarke, when the IMF Precautionary Stand-By Agreement ends in November, the international entity has agreed with the government to have an office remain in the island to help in the transition of Jamaica’s fiscal independence.
Clarke said, “these decisions are clear demonstrations of the government’s commitment and intent to maintain a credible macroeconomic path, inclusive of a fiscal trajectory that is consistent with our fiscal responsibility framework, long into the future, providing the foundation for economic opportunity for current and future generations.”
Duncan said, “we believe it is important that this monetary mechanism continues to be in place until we are comfortable that institutional arrangements that are in place, are adequate, suitable and have sufficient capacity to be able to deliver.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy